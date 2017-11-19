Mode 7 – 11/19/2017
The Exploration Show
Uncharted 3 – Badlands
Borderlands 2 – Tiny Tina: Magic Slaughter
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue – A Bit Latin the Day
Donkey Kong Country – Jungle Groove
Horizon Zero Dawn – Battle Theme III
Final Fantasy XV – CINDY
Sims 2 – Theme – Junkie XL
ABZU – Balaenoptera Musculus
Sunless Sea – Storm, Stone, Salt
Subnautica – Sun & Moon
Sea Dogs – Sea
Finding Nemo – Hide and Seek
Owlboy – Tower of Owls
Sonic Generations – Sky Sanctuary (Modern)
Red Baron – Theme
Kid Icarus: Uprising – The Reaper’s Line of Sight
Guns of Icarus Online – Battle
Silent Service – Title Theme
Endless Space 2 – The Lost Frontier
Star Trek: Starfleet Command – Lyran Menu
Kerbal Space Program – Space 1
Moonbase Alpha – Soundtrack