Mode 7 – 11/12/17
The Swappin, Diggin, and Resettin Show
Puyo Puyo Tetris – PuyoTetromix
Game & Wario – Gamer Character Select
Nier Automata – Wretched Weaponry (Hacking)
Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure – The Butler Did it!
The World Ends With You – Long Dream
Mario & Luigi Dream Team- Victory in Dream World
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja – Staff Roll
Spelunky – Shop Music B
Sonic Forces – Park Avenue (Custom Character)
Steamworld Dig – Archaea
Spectrobes – Daichi Grasslands
Pokemon Diamond / Pearl / Platinum – Underground
Fossil Fighters Champions -Wondrous/Miraculous Fossil Cleaning
Harvest Moon DS – Quiet Winter
Dig Dug – Stage Theme
Sonic Adventure 2 – Dive into the Mellow
Minecraft – Where Are We Now
Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia – Battle Preparations: Deliverance
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – A Dashing Enigma
Disgaea 3: Absence Of Justice – DEAD END
Chrono Clock – Love, Five Minutes Ago (Instrumental)