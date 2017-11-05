Mode 7 – 11/05/17
The 4X Show
Master of Orion – Battle 3
Sword of the Stars – Liir: Hide the Thought
Galactic Civilizations II – Twilight of the Arnor
Distant Worlds: Universe – Universe
Sins of a Solar Empire Rebellion – TEC Rebels – To the Victor
Armada 2526 Supernove – Research Theme
Stellaris – Battle for Supremacy
Bloodborne – Ludwig, the Holy Blade
Spore – Space
Rome: Total War – Army of Drums
Crusader Kings II – A Simple Song for Commoners
Sid Meier’s Colonization – Shady Grove
Final Fantasy XII – Time for a Rest
Sid Meier’s Civilization III – Modern Era Music
Age of Wonders III – Of Past and Present Times
Endless Legend – Dusty Strings
Earthbound – Sunrise & Onett Theme
Morphopolis – The Forest Floor
Master of Magic – Background 1
Eador: Genesis – Song of Silver Lake