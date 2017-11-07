Goldsoundz – November 7th, 2017
Hookworms – Negative Space
Palm – Pearly
Cullen Omori – Tonight
Posse – Interesting Thing No. 2
The Frights – Afraid of the Dark
Hockey Dad – I Need a Woman
Billie Eilish – bellyache
Mimicking Birds Sunlight Daze
Slothrust – Rotten Pumpkin
Noir Disco – Escapade
Doug Tuttle – Bait The Sun
RICEWINE – Today
Rayss – Theatre of Lunacy
the spirit of the beehive – pianos, heavy instrument
The Paperhead – Dama de Lavanda
Boa Constrictors – I Didn’t Know That I liked you (till you ignored me)