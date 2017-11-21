Goldsoundz – November 21st, 2017

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Carsick Cars – “15 Minutes Older”
New Pants – “金色偶像”
Cosmic Child – “Girl From Mars”

Hovvdy – “Late”
Requin Chagrin – “Adelaide”
Mega Bog – “She’s History”

Emmecosta – “A Mountain From Us”
See Tai – “Brother Sun”
Simen Mitlid – “Everything is the Same”

Hales Corner – “Garden View”
Rare Monk – “Happy Haunting”
Andrew Younker – “Nervous to Exist Around You”
Slow Pulp – “Die Alone”

Spice Boys – “Spice City Boys”
Teenage Cool Kids – “Denton After Sunset”
The Orielles – “Space Doubt”