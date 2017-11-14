Goldsoundz – November 14th, 2017

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Matthew Cuevas

Alum – “Give it Back”
SASSY 009 – “Are You Leaving”
Tennis – “I Miss That Feeling”

Broadcast – “Come On Lets Go”
Sweet Trip – “Air Supply”
Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Cross My Heart”

Crystal Stilts – “Shake the Shackles”
Slaughter Beach, Dog – “Monsters”

Livingmore – “Counting Sheep”
Arlie – “Big Fat Mouth”
Jordan Klassen – “Too Far Gone”

The Dodos – “Horny Hippies”
Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Heights – “Control”
Mo Lowda & the Humble – “Standing in Place”

The Shacks – “Fly Fishing”