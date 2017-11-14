Freaker’s Ball | #79 | 2017 November 14
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Fly Like an Eagle”
“Heard It in a Love Song”
“I Should Have Never Started Lovin’ You”
“Life in a Song”
|The Marshall Tucker Band
|Carolina Dreams
|1977
|“Caballo Diablo”
“Long Haired Country Boy”
“Trudy”
“Georgia”
“Feeling Free”
|The Charlie Daniels Band
|Fire on the Mountain
|1974
|“Rockin’ into the Night”
“Stone Cold Believer”
“Take Me Through the Night”
“Money Honey”
“The Love That I’ve Lost”
|38 Special
|Rockin’ into the Night
|1980