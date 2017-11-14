Freaker’s Ball | #79 | 2017 November 14

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Song Artist Album Year
“Fly Like an Eagle”

“Heard It in a Love Song”

“I Should Have Never Started Lovin’ You”

“Life in a Song”

 The Marshall Tucker Band Carolina Dreams 1977
“Caballo Diablo”

“Long Haired Country Boy”

“Trudy”

“Georgia”

“Feeling Free”

 The Charlie Daniels Band Fire on the Mountain 1974
“Rockin’ into the Night”

“Stone Cold Believer”

“Take Me Through the Night”

“Money Honey”

“The Love That I’ve Lost”

 38 Special Rockin’ into the Night 1980