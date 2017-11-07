Freaker’s Ball | #78 | 2017 November 7
But the thrill we’ve never known is the thrill that’ll gitcha when you get your picture on the cover of the Rollin’ Stone.
Dr. Freaker and the Medicine Ball
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Makin’ It Natural”
“I Call That True Love”
“When She Cries”
“Judy”
“Mama, I’ll Sing One Song for You”
|Doctor Hook and the Medicine Show
|Doctor Hook
|1971
|“Put a Little Bit on Me”
“Ballad of…”
“Roland the Roadie and Gertrude the Groupie”
“Come on In”
“The Wonderful Soup Stone”
|Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show
|Belly Up!
|1973
|“The Millionaire”
“Everybody’s Makin’ It Big But Me”
“Cooky and Lila”
“Everybody Loves Me”
“On the Way to the Bottom”
“Do Downs”
|Dr. Hook
|Bankrupt
|1975
|“Sylvia’s Mother”
“Cover of The ‘Rolling Stone'”
|Dr. Hook
|Greatest Hits
|1980