Freaker’s Ball | #78 | 2017 November 7

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Joshua Bowling

Image result for rolling stone magazine dr. hook
But the thrill we’ve never known is the thrill that’ll gitcha when you get your picture on the cover of the Rollin’ Stone.

Dr. Freaker and the Medicine Ball

Song Artist Album Year
“Makin’ It Natural”

“I Call That True Love”

“When She Cries”

“Judy”

“Mama, I’ll Sing One Song for You”

 Doctor Hook and the Medicine Show Doctor Hook 1971
“Put a Little Bit on Me”

“Ballad of…”

“Roland the Roadie and Gertrude the Groupie”

“Come on In”

“The Wonderful Soup Stone”

 Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show Belly Up! 1973
“The Millionaire”

“Everybody’s Makin’ It Big But Me”

“Cooky and Lila”

“Everybody Loves Me”

“On the Way to the Bottom”

“Do Downs”

 Dr. Hook Bankrupt 1975
“Sylvia’s Mother”

“Cover of The ‘Rolling Stone'”

 Dr. Hook Greatest Hits 1980