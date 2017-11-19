Circadian Rhythms 11.19.17

Sunday, November 19, 2017
Oreofe Aderibigbe

On this week’s show we had the pleasure of interviewing local Atlanta artist Nduka and he performed a few songs for us from his upcoming project ‘Loud Future’. Nduka manages to blend afrobeat, neo-soul, rock and hiphop beautifully. It was such a pleasure talking with him.

Hit him with a Spotify follow and if you dig his music he has show coming up at the Vinyl on December 15th.

Tracklist:

  1. Stonefruit – Foisey (2:23)
  2. Cherokee – Swarvy (3:14)
  3. blood since 01’ – idntrmmbr (5:33)
  4. You again – Garrickson & Qole
  5. Blessings (feat Gravez) – Tek.Lun, DrewsThatDude (2:04)
  6. Nduka Interview.
  7. Fallen – Jaden Smith (3:05)
  8. O Crewzinho – Goldlink (Sango remix) (5:40)
  9. Nerve – Jordan Rakei
  10. Heads up Eyes Open – Talib Kweli, Rick Ross, Yummy Bingham (4:23)
  11. Never Catch Me – Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar (3:54)

 