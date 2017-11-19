Circadian Rhythms 11.19.17
On this week’s show we had the pleasure of interviewing local Atlanta artist Nduka and he performed a few songs for us from his upcoming project ‘Loud Future’. Nduka manages to blend afrobeat, neo-soul, rock and hiphop beautifully. It was such a pleasure talking with him.
Hit him with a Spotify follow and if you dig his music he has show coming up at the Vinyl on December 15th.
Tracklist:
- Stonefruit – Foisey (2:23)
- Cherokee – Swarvy (3:14)
- blood since 01’ – idntrmmbr (5:33)
- You again – Garrickson & Qole
- Blessings (feat Gravez) – Tek.Lun, DrewsThatDude (2:04)
- Nduka Interview.
- Fallen – Jaden Smith (3:05)
- O Crewzinho – Goldlink (Sango remix) (5:40)
- Nerve – Jordan Rakei
- Heads up Eyes Open – Talib Kweli, Rick Ross, Yummy Bingham (4:23)
- Never Catch Me – Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar (3:54)