Circadian Rhythm 11.26.17

Sunday, November 26, 2017

 

Tracklist:

  1. In The Moment – Silo
  2. Diamonds in PhillyPenn – Naj
  3. The Look of Love, Pt 1 – Slum Village
  4. Oh Honey – Delegation
  5. Sugar – Freddie Joachim and K,Le Maestro
  6. Runnin – J-Dilla
  7. Alicia Keys + J-Dilla – Girlfriend
  8. Think Twice – J-Dilla
  9. Miradonlina – Burnier e Cartier (NewLifeEdit)
  10. Ja Fun Mi (Instrumental) – King Sunny Ade
  11. You Don’t Know What Love is – Sonny Rollins
  12. Times Moves Slowly (feat Samuel T. Herring) – BadBadNotGood
  13. Two Sides – Ajmw
  14. Constructive Interference – Evil Needle
  15. For Good – Remi Kolawale feat Sampha The Great
  16. Mon Amie De’troit – Tall Black Guy