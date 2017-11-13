54-46 playlist 11/13/17
Leroy Smart – Let Off Supum
Cornell Campbell – You Leave Me Crying
Don Drummond – Sam the Fisherman
Aston Familyman Barrett – Eastern Memphis
Joe Higgs – Come on Home
Hugh Mundell – Jacqueline Dub
Groundation – Feel Jah
The Morwells – Educate Your Mind
The Meditations – Rootsman Party
Al Campbell – Wise Words
Vibronics – Searching for Jah ft. Michael Prophet
Yellowman – Even Tide Fire
Freddie McGregor – We Got Love
Stephen Marley – Break Us Apart (w/ Capleton)
Mikey Dread – Saturday Night Style (Dub/Instrumental Reggae Music)