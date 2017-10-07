The Desoto Hour 10/7/17
Today we get groovy!
Ryo Fukui – Scenery
“Willow Weep for Me”
“Autumn Leaves”
Glenn Miller Orchestra – Makes the Goin’ Great
- “Goin’ Great”
- “Try to Remember”
- “Holiday for Strings”
- “I Remember When”
- “Bull Ring Thing”
- “Stranger in Paradise”
Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Chico Hamilton, Buddy Collette, & Gerald Wiggins
- “Joggin'”
- “Criss Cross”
- “Gray Skies”
- “X-15”
- “Gerald’s Train”
- “Lights Out”
Jazz: The 60s, Volume I
- “One More Hamhock Please” – Les McCann
- “Far Wes” – Wes Montgomery
- “Good Groove” – Groove Homes
- “A Little 3/4 for God and Co.” – Les McCann
- “That’s It” – Jazz Crusaders
Stan Getz – Captain Marvel
- “La Fiesta”
- “Five-Hundred Miles High”
- “Captain Marvel”
Les and Larry Elgart & Their Orchestra – Sound Ideas
- “Willie Boy”
- “When the Sun Comes Out”
- “Vagabond Shoes”
- “I’ve Got a Crush on You”
- “But Not for Me”
- “The Coffee Song (They’ve Got a Lot of Coffee in Brazil)”