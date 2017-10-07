The Desoto Hour 10/7/17

Saturday, October 7, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for ryo fukui scenery

Today we get groovy!

Ryo Fukui – Scenery

“Willow Weep for Me”
“Autumn Leaves”

Glenn Miller Orchestra – Makes the Goin’ Great

  1. “Goin’ Great”
  2. “Try to Remember”
  3. “Holiday for Strings”
  4. “I Remember When”
  5. “Bull Ring Thing”
  6. “Stranger in Paradise”

Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Chico Hamilton, Buddy Collette, & Gerald Wiggins

  1. “Joggin'”
  2. “Criss Cross”
  3. “Gray Skies”
  4. “X-15”
  5. “Gerald’s Train”
  6. “Lights Out”

Jazz: The 60s, Volume I

  1. “One More Hamhock Please” – Les McCann
  2. “Far Wes” – Wes Montgomery
  3. “Good Groove” – Groove Homes
  4. “A Little 3/4 for God and Co.” – Les McCann
  5. “That’s It” – Jazz Crusaders

Stan Getz – Captain Marvel

  1. “La Fiesta”
  2. “Five-Hundred Miles High”
  3. “Captain Marvel”

Les and Larry Elgart & Their Orchestra – Sound Ideas

  1. “Willie Boy”
  2. “When the Sun Comes Out”
  3. “Vagabond Shoes”
  4. “I’ve Got a Crush on You”
  5. “But Not for Me”
  6. “The Coffee Song (They’ve Got a Lot of Coffee in Brazil)”