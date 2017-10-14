The Desoto Hour 10/14/17

Saturday, October 14, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for dexter gordon and wardell gray

Go ahead, open it up.

Dexter Gordon & Wardell Gray – “The Hunt”

Miles Davis & Charlie Parker – “Ornithology”

Ella Fitzgerald – “Lullaby of Birdland”

Dick Hyman – Charleston: The Song That Made the Twenties Roar

  1. “Eccentricity”
  2. “Carolina Balmoral”
  3. “Just Before Daybreak”
  4. “Jingles”
  5. “Carolina Shout”
  6. “You’ve Got to Be Modernistic”

Errol Garner, Earl Hines, James Johnson, & Art Hodes – Classic Pianos

  1. “Blueberry Rhyme”
  2. “Blues for Fats”
  3. “Honeysuckle Rose”
  4. “Squeeze Me”
  5. “My Fate Is in Your Hands”
  6. “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Fallin'”

Harry James & His Orchestra – The King James Version

  1. “Corner Pocket”
  2. “Lara’s Theme”
  3. “Cherokee”
  4. “More Splutie, Please”

Benny Goodman – Pure Gold

  1. “Don’t Be That Way”
  2. “Sing, Sing, Sing”
  3. “And the Angels Sing”
  4. “Loch Lomond”
  5. “King Porter Stomp”

Laughing in Rhythm

  1. “Laughing in Rhythm” – Sidney Bechet & His New Orleans Footwarmers
  2. “Barnacle Bill the Sailor” – Hoagy Carmichael & His Orchestra
  3. “Hyena Stomp” – Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers
  4. “The Mosquito Song” – Wingy Manone & His Orchestra
  5. “Laughin’ Louis” – Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
  6. “It’s a Great World After All” – Don Redman & His Orqestra
  7. “You Run Your Mouth, I’ll Run My Business” – Fats Waller & His Rhythm