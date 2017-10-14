The Desoto Hour 10/14/17
Go ahead, open it up.
Dexter Gordon & Wardell Gray – “The Hunt”
Miles Davis & Charlie Parker – “Ornithology”
Ella Fitzgerald – “Lullaby of Birdland”
Dick Hyman – Charleston: The Song That Made the Twenties Roar
- “Eccentricity”
- “Carolina Balmoral”
- “Just Before Daybreak”
- “Jingles”
- “Carolina Shout”
- “You’ve Got to Be Modernistic”
Errol Garner, Earl Hines, James Johnson, & Art Hodes – Classic Pianos
- “Blueberry Rhyme”
- “Blues for Fats”
- “Honeysuckle Rose”
- “Squeeze Me”
- “My Fate Is in Your Hands”
- “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Fallin'”
Harry James & His Orchestra – The King James Version
- “Corner Pocket”
- “Lara’s Theme”
- “Cherokee”
- “More Splutie, Please”
Benny Goodman – Pure Gold
- “Don’t Be That Way”
- “Sing, Sing, Sing”
- “And the Angels Sing”
- “Loch Lomond”
- “King Porter Stomp”
Laughing in Rhythm
- “Laughing in Rhythm” – Sidney Bechet & His New Orleans Footwarmers
- “Barnacle Bill the Sailor” – Hoagy Carmichael & His Orchestra
- “Hyena Stomp” – Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers
- “The Mosquito Song” – Wingy Manone & His Orchestra
- “Laughin’ Louis” – Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
- “It’s a Great World After All” – Don Redman & His Orqestra
- “You Run Your Mouth, I’ll Run My Business” – Fats Waller & His Rhythm