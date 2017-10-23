slow riot 10/23/2017: the turgid waste churns to ash
tera melos — 40 rods to the hog’s head
alpha male tea party — theme from mastermind
bearded youth quest — banana flip flop
bearcubbin’! — solid gold monster truck
dianogah — love tree point
save us from the archon — persona (introversion)
save us from the archon — la notte I: across the glass + blessed forgetful, i am
the ladies — vacation, asphyxia, vacation
zach hill — uhuru
tal national — say wata gaya
waking aida — higher fives than you’ll ever be
via luna — unwinder
mogwai – may nothing but happiness come to you
codeine – sea
codeine – castle
the jesus lizard – rodeo in joliet
polvo – beggars bowl
shellac – riding bikes
rodan – tooth fairy retribution manifesto
june of 44 – of information and belief
unwound – disappoint