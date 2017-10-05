Shillelagh Law – October 5, 2017

Thursday, October 5, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Limerick Rake – Ronnie Drew
  • Schooldays Over – Luke Kelly
  • Johnny McGory – Ronnie Drew
  • Lone Shanakyle – Dervish
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • The Queen of Argyll – Rapalje
  • Let It Be – Dolores Keane
  • The Heilan’ Man – Matt McGinn
  • The Ramblin Rover – Silly Wizard
  • The Lea Rig – John Carnie
  • The Wearing of the Green – Irish Moutarde
  • Weila Waila – Orthodox Celts
  • Spanish Lady – Gaelic Storm
  • O’Halloran Road – Teresa Doyle
  • A Stor Moi Chroi – T With the Maggies
  • Rocks of Bawn – Arcady
  • Parting Glass – The Wailin Jenny’s