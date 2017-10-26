Shillelagh Law – October 26, 2017

Thursday, October 26, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Morning Glory – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
  • Loch Lomond/Farewell to the Creeks Medley – Corries
  • Cease Fire- Alan Stivell
  • The Rising of the Moon – Luke Kelly
  • The Auld Triangle – Ronnie Drew
  • Liostail Me Le Sairsint – Maighread and Triona Ni Dhomhnaill with Donal Lunny
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
  • High Germany – Dubliners
  • Finnegan’s Wake – Town Pants
  • The Good Ship Kangaroo – Planxty
  • The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Tommy Makem
  • Shanagolden – Dervish
  • Men of the West – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Far Away – Orthodox Celts
  • William Taylor – Patrick Street