Shillelagh Law – October 26, 2017
- Morning Glory – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
- Loch Lomond/Farewell to the Creeks Medley – Corries
- Cease Fire- Alan Stivell
- The Rising of the Moon – Luke Kelly
- The Auld Triangle – Ronnie Drew
- Liostail Me Le Sairsint – Maighread and Triona Ni Dhomhnaill with Donal Lunny
- Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
- High Germany – Dubliners
- Finnegan’s Wake – Town Pants
- The Good Ship Kangaroo – Planxty
- The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Tommy Makem
- Shanagolden – Dervish
- Men of the West – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Far Away – Orthodox Celts
- William Taylor – Patrick Street