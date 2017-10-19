Shillelagh Law – October 19, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Banks of Sicily – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • St. Brendan – Eamon Kelly (story)
  • James Magee – Andy Irvine
  • Turkish Song of the Damned – Pogues
  • Ye Jacobites by Name – Alex Beaton
  • Loch Lomond – Runrig
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Irish Rovers
  • Dingle Puck Goat – Ronnie Drew
  • Botany Bay – Wolfe Tones
  • Hey Johnny Lad – Hugh Morrison
  • Lannigan’s Ball – Waxies Dargle
  • Old Dun Cow – Seamus Kennedy
  • My Singing Bird – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Drunken Sailor – Irish Rovers
  • Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot
  • Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye – Tommy Makem