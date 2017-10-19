Shillelagh Law – October 19, 2017
- Banks of Sicily – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- St. Brendan – Eamon Kelly (story)
- James Magee – Andy Irvine
- Turkish Song of the Damned – Pogues
- Ye Jacobites by Name – Alex Beaton
- Loch Lomond – Runrig
- Whiskey in the Jar – Irish Rovers
- Dingle Puck Goat – Ronnie Drew
- Botany Bay – Wolfe Tones
- Hey Johnny Lad – Hugh Morrison
- Lannigan’s Ball – Waxies Dargle
- Old Dun Cow – Seamus Kennedy
- My Singing Bird – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Drunken Sailor – Irish Rovers
- Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot
- Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye – Tommy Makem