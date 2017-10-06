Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 6th (“Design for Diversity”) Episode 359

Friday, October 6, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_359.mp3

Clips from Eddie Izzard, Community, Sesame Street, Parks and Rec, and Party Girl
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Systematic Way” by Josie Cotton

Interview with Julia Flanders of Northeastern University

File this set HF5549.5.M5 H362:
“Abernant 1984/85” by the Mekons
“I’ve Got My Own Thing Going” by Claire Francis
“No More Spaghetti Westerns” by the Pilgrims

Continue interview with Julia Flanders

File this set under TJ1185 .W698:
“Tools” by Jouleeyah
“Tools” by the Clews

Continue interview with Julia Flanders

File this set under JA71 .G87:
“Day of the Eagle” by Robin Trower
“Push” by Yarah Bravo

“Up the Tower” by Protomartyr

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Back to Bad Luck and Trouble,” on Friday, October 13th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/