Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 6th (“Design for Diversity”) Episode 359
Clips from Eddie Izzard, Community, Sesame Street, Parks and Rec, and Party Girl
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Systematic Way” by Josie Cotton
Interview with Julia Flanders of Northeastern University
File this set HF5549.5.M5 H362:
“Abernant 1984/85” by the Mekons
“I’ve Got My Own Thing Going” by Claire Francis
“No More Spaghetti Westerns” by the Pilgrims
Continue interview with Julia Flanders
File this set under TJ1185 .W698:
“Tools” by Jouleeyah
“Tools” by the Clews
Continue interview with Julia Flanders
File this set under JA71 .G87:
“Day of the Eagle” by Robin Trower
“Push” by Yarah Bravo
“Up the Tower” by Protomartyr
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Back to Bad Luck and Trouble,” on Friday, October 13th!
