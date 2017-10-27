Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 27th (“Happy Halloween From Lily Dale”) Episode 361
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_361.mp3
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Phantasmagoria” by Curved Air
Interview with Mandi Shepp of the Marion H. Skidmore Library
File this set BF1261.2 .T78x:
“There’s a Ghost in My House” by R. Dean Taylor
“Carl Sagan’s Ghost” by Motherf*cker
Continue interview with Mandi Shepp
File this set under D639 .P8 D3:
“Somebody Anybody” by Richard Catwrangleur
“The Ouija Board” by Caramel Snow
“Ouija” by the Lesser Strays
Continue interview with Mandi Shepp
File this set under PR468 .M34 T48:
“Spectrum” by Mhysa
“Dinah Wants Religion” by the Fabs
“Back from the Dead” by Spinal Tap
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, November 3rd!
