Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 27th ("Happy Halloween From Lily Dale") Episode 361

Friday, October 27, 2017

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_361.mp3

Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Phantasmagoria” by Curved Air

Interview with Mandi Shepp of the Marion H. Skidmore Library

File this set BF1261.2 .T78x:
“There’s a Ghost in My House” by R. Dean Taylor
“Carl Sagan’s Ghost” by Motherf*cker

Continue interview with Mandi Shepp

File this set under D639 .P8 D3:
“Somebody Anybody” by Richard Catwrangleur
“The Ouija Board” by Caramel Snow
“Ouija” by the Lesser Strays

Continue interview with Mandi Shepp

File this set under PR468 .M34 T48:
“Spectrum” by Mhysa
“Dinah Wants Religion” by the Fabs

“Back from the Dead” by Spinal Tap

