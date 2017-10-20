Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 20th (“Ready for Disaster”) Episode 360
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_360.mp3
Clip from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Big Disaster” by Showtime Goma
Interview with Jennifer Townes of Georgia College
File this set QE534 .C7:
“Earthquake” by Bruise Gretel
“Maybe Scabies” by the Cold Cold Hearts
“Stormy Weather” by the Four Casts
Continue interview with Jennifer Townes
File this set under CD974.4 .C65:
“Oh I’m a Wrecker” by A Sunny Day in Glasgow
“Vai” by Tom Zé
Continue interview with Jennifer Townes
File this set under JA71 .G87:
“Storm in My House” by the Minutemen
“I Got Yours, You Got Mine” by the Canned Vegetables
“Purple Brain” by Pampers
“Rock you Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Happy Halloween from Lily Dale,” on Friday, October 27thth!
