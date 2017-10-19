NO!
6:00
D.A.F. – Bild 1
Non Band – Duncan Dancin’
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
Blurt – The Fish Needs a Bike
James Chance & the Contortions – Dish It Out
Bound & Gagged – Clutter
Aunt Sally – すべて売り物
DNA – Taking Kid To School
The Futants – Untitled (Unreleased)
AKA – Ragged Andy’s
AKA – Mental Timebombs
Ptôse Production – Cartilages Et Os Longs
6:30
Theoretical Girls – Computer Dating
Y Pants – Beat It Down
The Golden Palominos – Hot Seat
Mofungo – Where do We Get the Money to Save Our Souls
Red Transistor – We’re Not Crazy
Ike Yard – Loss