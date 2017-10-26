Mode 7 – 10/22/17
The Orchestral Show
Undertale – Homes and Dreams (Orchestrated) – Rush Garcia
Asura’s Wrath – From the New World
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Icarus (Orchestral) – London Philharmonic Orchestra
Chrono Trigger – Main Theme (Orchestral Remix) – Malcolm Robinson
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Gerudo Valley – Koji Kondo/Nintendo
Touhou 12 ~ Unidentified Flying Object – Pirates of Galaxy (Orchestra) – WAVE
Day of the Tentacle – Main Theme (Orchestral) – Ready to Play Orchestra
Kirby’s Adventure – Museum (Orchestra) – The Synthetic Orchestra
The Curse of Monkey Island – Main Theme (Orchestral) – Metropole Orchestra
Sonic Unleashed – The World Adventure (Orchestral) – Tokyo Philharmonic Orcheestra
Sonic Colors – Main Theme (Orchestral Version)
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Taking to the Skies
Final Fantasy VII – One-Winged Angel
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Wateralls of Agharta
Journey – Temptations
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Dust at the Market
Infinite Undiscovery – Pure Alabaster
Dante’s Inferno – Crossing the Styx