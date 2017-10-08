Mode 7 – 10/08/17
|
The Mini-Genre Show
Touhou Genso Wanderer – To the Forest of Magic, Where Miasma Drifts
Etrian Mystery Dungeon – Cherry Tree Bridge
The Guided Fate Pardox – Paradise
Cuphead – Ruse of an Ooze
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky – Far Amp Plains
OFF – Pepper Steak
Cherry Tree High Comedy Club – School
LiEat II: The Lie-eating Dragon and the Azure Dreameater – Dream
One Shot – Collapse
Yume Nikki – MOTHER Area
Mogeko Castle – Splat
Demon’s Souls – Maiden Astraea
Dark Souls – Gwyn, Lord of Cinder
Necropolis – Stay a While
Nioh – Tokai Region Map
The Surge – P.A.X Boss Theme
Super Smash Bros Wii U – Corneria (Brawl)
Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale – Invasion
Brawlhalla – Level 6
Battle Stadium D.O.N. – Giant Jack
Rivals of Aether – Aethereal Gates/Abyss Mode Character Select