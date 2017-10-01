Mode 7 – 10/01/17
|
The AWA Show
Pokemon Sun\Moon – Farewell Solgaleo\Lunala (Lillie)
Final Fantasy XV – Cosmogony
Hitman: Blood Money – Trouble in Vegas
Devil May Cry 4 – Genocide
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – Last End
Super Street Fighter 2 – Guile Theme
Fate/Extella – Battle Track 4
Touhou 9 ~ Phantasmagoria of Flower View – Lord Usa’s Elemental Flag
Destiny 2 – Forge Ahead
Bravely Default – The Desert and Huge Clock Country
Disgaea 5 – Stepping Hard Beat
Fire Emblem Awakening – “I mean it! GO!”
BlazBlue Chronophantasma – Bullet Dance II
Persona 5 – Keeper of Lust
Lollipop Chainsaw – Mirrorball Madhouse
Danganronpa – Junk Food for a Dashing Youth
Megadimension Neptunia V-II – Let’s Bake the Cookie