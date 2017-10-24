Goldsoundz – October 24th, 2017

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Said The Whale – “Into the Darkness”
The F-16s – “Moon Child”
Nico Yaryan – “Just Tell Me”

Elohim – “Hallucinating”
Clans – “Ride”
Psymon Spire – “Lines and Lines and Lines End”

Sean Nicholas Savage – “Let Me Out”
Porches – “Find Me”
U.S. Girls – “Mad As Hell”

Jerry Paper – “Kill the Dream”
Trash – “Meat”
Martha – “1997, Passing in the Hallway”

Trust Fund – “Together”
Grubs – “Good Timez”
Enjoy – “The Both Of Us/I’ve Got The Biggest Crush”
Christina Schneider – “Violence Etcetera”