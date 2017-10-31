Girl Rock Halloween Special – October 31st, 2017
Veronica Falls – Found Love in a Graveyard
Tele Novella – Sacramento
Pomplamoose – Monster Mask
Tegan and Sara – Walking With a Ghost
Springtime Carnivore – Under the Spell
Tangerine – Sly Moon
Laura Marling – Ghosts
Mirah – Special Death
Midnight Sister – Clown
Hachiku – Zombie Slayer
La Sera – Devils Hearts Grow Cold
Peach Kelli Pop – Halloween Mask
L.A. WITCH – Untitled
Slothrust – Rotten Pumpkin
Shannon and the Clams – The Warlock in the Woods
Bleached – Sour Candy