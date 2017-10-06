Friday Night Fish Fry 10/6/2017

Friday, October 6, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • ZZ Top – Fool For Your Stockings
  • —–
  • Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head
  • J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Pinetop Perkins – Take a Little Walk With Me
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – Do The Rump
  • Kirk Fletcher – Congo Square
  • The White Stripes – Ball and Biscuit
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – St. Louis Blues
  • Skip James – 22-20 Blues
  • Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
  • —–
  • John Fahey — On Doing an Evil Deed Blues
  • Rev Gary Davis — Samson and Delilah
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Rattlesnake
  • The Breeze Kings – Coolin Out
  • Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Baghdad Blues
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
  • Tony Weesels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
  • —–
  • JJ Cale – Don’t Go to Strangers
  • Howlin Wolf – Hold on to Your Money
  • Junior Kimbrough – Crawlin’ King Snake
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
  • The Mannish Boys – Born Under a Bad Sign
  • John Lee Hooker – Please Don’t Go