Friday Night Fish Fry 10/6/2017
- ZZ Top – Fool For Your Stockings
- —–
- Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head
- J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Pinetop Perkins – Take a Little Walk With Me
- —–
- The Black Keys – Do The Rump
- Kirk Fletcher – Congo Square
- The White Stripes – Ball and Biscuit
- —–
- Furry Lewis – St. Louis Blues
- Skip James – 22-20 Blues
- Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
- —–
- John Fahey — On Doing an Evil Deed Blues
- Rev Gary Davis — Samson and Delilah
- —–
- Mudcat – Rattlesnake
- The Breeze Kings – Coolin Out
- Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
- —–
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Baghdad Blues
- The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
- Tony Weesels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
- —–
- JJ Cale – Don’t Go to Strangers
- Howlin Wolf – Hold on to Your Money
- Junior Kimbrough – Crawlin’ King Snake
- —–
- Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
- The Mannish Boys – Born Under a Bad Sign
- John Lee Hooker – Please Don’t Go