Freaker’s Ball | #75 | 2017 October 3

Everybody’s had to fight to be free.

Freaker’s Ball!!!(?)!

Song Artist Album Year
“The Diary of Horace Wimp” Electric Light Orchestra Discovery 1979
“Snowblind”

“Half Penny, Two Penny”

 Styx Paradise Theatre 1980
“Always and Forever” Heat Wave Too Hot to Handle 1976
“Walking Back to Georgia” Jim Croce You Don’t Mess Around with Jim 1972
“Refugee”

“Here Comes My Girl”

“Even the Losers”

“Shadow of a Doubt (A Complex Kid)”

“Century City”

“Don’t Do Me Like That”

“You Tell Me”

 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Damn the Torpedoes 1979

 