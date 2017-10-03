Freaker’s Ball | #75 | 2017 October 3
Everybody’s had to fight to be free.
Freaker’s Ball!!!(?)!
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“The Diary of Horace Wimp”
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Discovery
|1979
|“Snowblind”
“Half Penny, Two Penny”
|Styx
|Paradise Theatre
|1980
|“Always and Forever”
|Heat Wave
|Too Hot to Handle
|1976
|“Walking Back to Georgia”
|Jim Croce
|You Don’t Mess Around with Jim
|1972
|“Refugee”
“Here Comes My Girl”
“Even the Losers”
“Shadow of a Doubt (A Complex Kid)”
“Century City”
“Don’t Do Me Like That”
“You Tell Me”
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|Damn the Torpedoes
|1979