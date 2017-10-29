Circadian Rhythms 10.29.17

Sunday, October 29, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

New week, new show, still great music. This week’s show features music from Lido, Goldlink, Madlib, Danger Incorporated, Mndsgn and Isaiah Rashad and whole lot of other great artists for you to check out.

Follow our Spotify playlist also for more music: https://open.spotify.com/user/1289669393/playlist/0I4vVIN5HzFgjPQ8yoYFai

  1. Chose One – DKVPZ
  2. Homewards – Mndsgn
  3. Some Friday Flavor – Geode
  4. What the Funk – Mardijuwon
  5. Rope (feat Sir) – Isaiah Rashad
  6. Change – Ozone
  7. Crank That flip – Paul Mond
  8. Only one (unreleased version) – Lido feat Goldlink
  9. Everytime (Daniel Caesar X Rick James) – Mr Carmack
  10. ???? – Bsd.u
  11. Look – Knowmadic
  12. Silver – Monte Booker
  13. Change Me – Danger incorporated (
  14. Do They Know – Takuya Kuroda
  15. B (with u) – K,Le Maestro
  16. Slims return – Madlib
  17. Always Something – Jazz Liberators