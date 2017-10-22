Circadian Rhythms 10.22.17

Sunday, October 22, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Jackson and I got deep with some spiritual jazz this week. Hope you enjoy.

  1. Askim – Kamasi Washington
  2. Goodbye sweet pops – Archie Shepp
  3. Joyous – Shabaka and the Ancestors
  4. Dusk Dawn – John Coltrane
  5. Bamboo flute blues – Yusef Lateef
  6. The Drum Thing – John Coltrane
  7. Runnin in the 7s – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
  8. Fall in Love – Miguel Atwood Ferguson & Carlos Nino
  9. Flashing Lights – BadbadnotGood
  10. Here (instrumental) – Eric Lau
  11. Afro Blue – Robert Glasper
  12. Laputa – Hiatus Kiayote feat Anderson.Paak
  13. Chasing Goosebumps – The PlayList, Glenn Lewis