Circadian Rhythms 10.08.17
- Timestretched – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphi live
- Let the Beat Speak – Tom Misch
- Air – Antonio Sanchez
- Lotus Blossom – Flamingosis feat Cofresi
- Of Dreams to come true – Robert Glasper
- This girl – Elijah Who
- Pretty Baby – Galvantic (ft Shiloh)
- Needy Bees – Nick Hakim
- Shangri La – James Tillman
- Don’t Bother Calling – Moses Sumney
- Chemical Coincidence – Jordan Rakei
- Family Business – Kanye West
- These Walls – Kendrick Lamar (Moses Kena Rework)
- Kokopelli – Mild High Club
