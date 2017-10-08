Circadian Rhythms 10.08.17

Sunday, October 8, 2017 by Oreofe Aderibigbe
  1. Timestretched – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphi live
  2. Let the Beat Speak – Tom Misch
  3. Air – Antonio Sanchez
  4. Lotus Blossom – Flamingosis feat Cofresi
  5. Of Dreams to come true – Robert Glasper
  6. This girl – Elijah Who
  7. Pretty Baby – Galvantic (ft Shiloh)
  8. Needy Bees – Nick Hakim
  9. Shangri La – James Tillman
  10. Don’t Bother Calling – Moses Sumney
  11. Chemical Coincidence – Jordan Rakei
  12. Family Business – Kanye West
  13. These Walls – Kendrick Lamar (Moses Kena Rework)
  14. Kokopelli – Mild High Club
  15. Timestretched – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphi live (last 2 minutes)

 