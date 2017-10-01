Circadian Rhythms 10.01.17

Sunday, October 1, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Iamnobodi – When you know it (Swindail remix)
  2. Egoista – Giorgio Oehlhers
  3. Sweet Europe – Tall Black Guy
  4. Garota de Ipanema – Sergio Mendes
  5. One dream – Louie Vega and Elements of Life
  6. Dedication A,B & C – Eric Lau
  7. The Joint – The RH Factor
  8. One for Jay – Evil Needle
  9. Aquatic ambience – One ups
  10. Always Something – Jazz Liberators
  11. Think of You – Terrace Martin feat Kamasi Washington and Rose Gold
  12. Baile Solo – Ted Kamal
  13. I found Me (instrumental) – Ant Lily & Phoniks.