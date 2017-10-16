54-46 playlist 10/16
Judy Mowatt – I Shall be Released
Yabby You – Zambia Dub ft. Jah Walton
Byron Lee And The Dragonaires – Can I Change My Mind
Culture – How Did I Stray
Jah Shaka & Mad Professor – Satta Dub
Sly & Robbie – Rock Music
Junior Murvin – Tedious
Third World – Brand New Beggar
Johnny Osbourne, Roots Radics – A Kiss Dub
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Trenchtown Rock
The Ethiopians – Well Red
Scientist – Every Dub Shall Scrub
Black Grass – Oh Jah
Arise Roots – Dangerous ft. Matthew Liufau