54-46 playlist 10/09
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Time I Know
Mikey Dread – Technical Selection – Dub/Instrumental
Ijahman Levi – Jah Heavy Load
Thievery Corporation – Sound The Alarm
Max Romeo, The Upsetters – Chase the Devil
Althea and Donna – The West
Ini Kamoze – Pull Up The Cork
Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Let Me Down
Phyllis Dillon – Picture On the Wall
Alton Ellis – I’m Still in Love
African Brothers, King Tubby – Original Dub
Val Bennet – The Russians Are Coming
Michael Dyke – Saturday Night Special
Dennis Brown – Cheater