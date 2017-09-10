The Desoto Hour 9/9/17

Tonight’s list is incomplete. It is missing the tracks from Bennie Moten played in the last half hour. I apologize for the inconvenience and hope you are still able to enjoy the Desoto Hour as usual.

Les Brown & His Band of Renown – Bandland

  1. “Undecided”
  2. “It’s a Wonderful World”
  3. “Begin the Beguine”
  4. “Night in Tunisia”
  5. “So Rare”
  6. “Woodchopper’s Ball”

Red Nichols – Hot Pennies

  1. “Louisiana”
  2. “Mood Indigo”
  3. “Maple Leaf Rag”
  4. “Peg o’ My Heart”
  5. “Marchin’ With the Saints”

Benny Goodman – All the Cats Join In

  1. “Not Mine”
  2. “The Darktown Strutters’ Ball”
  3. “You’re Easy to Dance With”
  4. “Six Flats Unfurnished”
  5. “Why Don’t You Do Right?”
  6. “After You’ve Gone”
  7. “Mission to Moscow”
  8. “Clarinade”
  9. “Fascinating Rhythm”

Jimmy Dorsey & His Band – The Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey

  1. “Contrasts”
  2. “Jay-Dee’s Boogie Woogie”
  3. “Mambo En Sax”
  4. “Maria Elena”
  5. “Speak Low”
  6. “It’s the Dreamer in Me”

 