The Desoto Hour 9/30/17

Saturday, September 30, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

So long, September!

Artie Shaw & His Gramercy Five

  1. “Cross Your Heart”
  2. “The Sad Sack”
  3. “My Blue Heaven”
  4. “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”
  5. “The Grabtown Grapple”
  6. “Dr. Livingston, I Presume?”
  7. “Scuttlebutt”
  8. “Keepin’ Myself for You”
  9. “Special Delivery Stomp”

Jimmie Grier & His Orchestra, 1935-36

  1. “Varsity Drag”
  2. “You’re My Everything”
  3. “The One I Love”
  4. “Every Little Moment”
  5. “You Are My Lucky Star”
  6. “Chicago”
  7. “Goofus”
  8. “Lady Be Good”

Design Stereo Spotlight Series #183

  1. “And the Angels Swing” – Stan Getz
  2. “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me” – Stan Getz
  3. “That’s Earl, Brother” – Charlie Parker
  4. “JC’s Theme” – Frank Motley
  5. “Double or Nothing” – Frank Motley
  6. “Gray’s Thing” – Dexter Gordon & Wardell Gray
  7. “GG Tenor” – Dexter Gordon & Wardell Gray
  8. “Salt Peanuts” – Charlie Parker
  9. “High and Low” – Frank Motley
  10. “Motley’s Jazz” – Frank Motley

The Complete Charlie Barnet, Vol. I

  1. “The First Time I Saw You”
  2. “In Your Own Little Way”
  3. “You’re Looking for Romance”
  4. “Love Is a Merry-Go-Round”
  5. “A Sailboat in the Moonlight”
  6. “He Walked Right In”
  7. “I Get Along Without You Very Well”
  8. “I’m Praying Humble”

Benny Goodman – Seven Come Eleven

  1. “Alone Together”
  2. “I Cover the Waterfront”
  3. “A Smooth One”
  4. “Send in the Clowns”
  5. “You are the Sunshine of My Life”