The Desoto Hour 9/23/17

Saturday, September 23, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling
Fall sure is a stand-up season.

Ted Lewis & His Orchestra – The Best Of

  1. “When My Baby Smiles at Me”
  2. “I’m the Medicine Man for the Blues”
  3. “St. Louis Blues”
  4. “Jazz Me Blues”
  5. “Tiger Rag”
  6. “The Best Things in Life Are Free”
  7. “Jealous”
  8. “King for a Day”
  9. “Sing a Little Love Song for Your Baby”
  10. “Good Night”

A Tribute to Duke

  1. “Prelude to a Kiss” – Tony Bennett
  2. “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” – Pierce, Hamilton, Berry, Budwig, & Hanna
  3. “I’m Just a Lucky So and So” – Tony Bennett
  4. “What Am I Here For?” – Pierce, Hamilton, Berry, Budwig, & Hanna
  5. “Sophisticated Lady” – Rosemary Clooney

The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. IV

  1. “He Ain’t Got Rhythm”
  2. “Never Should Have Told You”
  3. “This Year’s Kisses”
  4. “You Can Tell She Comes From Dixie”
  5. “Goodnight My Love”
  6. “I Want to Be Happy”
  7. “Chloe”
  8. “Rosetta”
  9. “Ida, Sweet as Apple Cider”
  10. “Tea for Two”
  11. “Runnin’ Wild”
  12. “Peckin'”
  13. “Can’t We Be Friends”
  14. “Sing, Sing, Sing”

Larry Clinton & His Orchestra – Recordings From 1941 and ’49

  1. “The Dipsy Doodle”
  2. “Careless Hands”
  3. “My Reverie”
  4. “Lonesome Road”
  5. “I’m Beginning to Miss You”
  6. “Study in Brown”
  7. “Isn’t It Time to Fall in Love?”
  8. “Dance of the Reed Flutes”
  9. “Sahara”
  10. “Bread and Butter”
  11. “Our Love”
  12. “Bach to Boogie”