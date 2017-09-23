The Desoto Hour 9/23/17
Fall sure is a stand-up season.
Ted Lewis & His Orchestra – The Best Of
- “When My Baby Smiles at Me”
- “I’m the Medicine Man for the Blues”
- “St. Louis Blues”
- “Jazz Me Blues”
- “Tiger Rag”
- “The Best Things in Life Are Free”
- “Jealous”
- “King for a Day”
- “Sing a Little Love Song for Your Baby”
- “Good Night”
A Tribute to Duke
- “Prelude to a Kiss” – Tony Bennett
- “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” – Pierce, Hamilton, Berry, Budwig, & Hanna
- “I’m Just a Lucky So and So” – Tony Bennett
- “What Am I Here For?” – Pierce, Hamilton, Berry, Budwig, & Hanna
- “Sophisticated Lady” – Rosemary Clooney
The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. IV
- “He Ain’t Got Rhythm”
- “Never Should Have Told You”
- “This Year’s Kisses”
- “You Can Tell She Comes From Dixie”
- “Goodnight My Love”
- “I Want to Be Happy”
- “Chloe”
- “Rosetta”
- “Ida, Sweet as Apple Cider”
- “Tea for Two”
- “Runnin’ Wild”
- “Peckin'”
- “Can’t We Be Friends”
- “Sing, Sing, Sing”
Larry Clinton & His Orchestra – Recordings From 1941 and ’49
- “The Dipsy Doodle”
- “Careless Hands”
- “My Reverie”
- “Lonesome Road”
- “I’m Beginning to Miss You”
- “Study in Brown”
- “Isn’t It Time to Fall in Love?”
- “Dance of the Reed Flutes”
- “Sahara”
- “Bread and Butter”
- “Our Love”
- “Bach to Boogie”