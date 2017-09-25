Sub Saharan Vibes — August 25, 2017

Monday, September 25, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Sub-Saharan Vibes by DJ Uche
  1. Femi Kuti  —  African soldier
  2. Fatoumata Diawara  —  Kélé
  3. Geoffrey Oryema  —  Solitude
  4. Habib Koité & Bamada