Shillelagh Law – September 7, 2017

Thursday, September 7, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • An Spailpan Fanach – Dervish
  • Foggy Dew – Chieftains
  • Wild Mountain Thyme – Toucan Dubh
  • The Unicorn – Irish Rovers
  • Orange and the Green – Irish Rovers
  • The Black Velvet Band – Irish Rovers
  • Massacre at Glencoe – Corries
  • Bonnie Ship the Diamond – Corries
  • The White Cockade – Corries
  • Rosin the Beau – Corries
  • Robert Emmett – Patsy Watchorn
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Dubliners
  • Mountain Dew – The Dubliners and the Pogues
  • Beer, Beer, Beer- Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem

