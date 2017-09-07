Shillelagh Law – September 7, 2017
- An Spailpan Fanach – Dervish
- Foggy Dew – Chieftains
- Wild Mountain Thyme – Toucan Dubh
- The Unicorn – Irish Rovers
- Orange and the Green – Irish Rovers
- The Black Velvet Band – Irish Rovers
- Massacre at Glencoe – Corries
- Bonnie Ship the Diamond – Corries
- The White Cockade – Corries
- Rosin the Beau – Corries
- Robert Emmett – Patsy Watchorn
- Whiskey in the Jar – Dubliners
- Mountain Dew – The Dubliners and the Pogues
- Beer, Beer, Beer- Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem