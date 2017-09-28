Shillelagh Law – September 28, 2017
- An Gille Mear – Battlefield Band with Christine Primrose and Nuala Kennedy
- Saddle Tramp – Teada
- The Wounded Crow – Willis Clan
- The Corrie Man – Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
- Twa Recruiting Sergeants – North Sea Gas
- Loch Lomond – North Sea Gas
- The Whistling Thief/ Behind the Haystack – Duncan Cameron
- Battle of Harlaw – Corries
- Come Out Ye Black and Tans – Wolfe Tones
- To Paula – Mari Black
- Aoife Johnston’s Freakout – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Before the Storm/ The Black Rogue – Liz Carroll and John Doyle
- The Foggy Dew – Tommy Makem
- Shoals of Herring – Jon Boden
- Dirty Old Town – Pogues