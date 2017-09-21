Shillelagh Law – September 21, 2017
- If I Should Fall From the Grace of God – Pogues
- As I Roved Out – Clancy Brothers and Robbie O’Connell
- Love of the North – Clancy Brothers and Robbie O’Connell
- Wasn’t That a Party – Irish Rovers
- Punk Shanty – Greenland Whalefishers
- Kitty Goes a Milking – The Chieftains
- Gypsy Rover – Houghton Rovers
- Farewell to Tarwathie – Robin Jeffrey
- Greenland Whalefisheries – Muirsheen Duirken
- Muirsheen Duirken – Irish Rovers
- Irish Rover – Fiddler’s Green
- Fiddler’s Green – Dubliners
- The Shaalds of Foula Set – John Carnie
- Banks of Newfoundland – Andy Irvine
- The Tamosher – Battlefield Band
- Battle of Harlaw – Battlefield Band