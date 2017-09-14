Shillelagh Law – September 14, 2017
- Minstrel Boy – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Salley Gardens – Celtic Mist
- High Germany – Luke Kelly
- Alligator Arms – Gaelic Storm
- Tale of the Weathered Sailor – Celtic Moods
- The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Solas
- Oro Se Do Bheatha Bhaile – Dubliners
- Brennan on the Moor – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Lily the Pink – Irish Rovers
- Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
- Song of the Wandering Angus – Tommy Makem
- Sergeant Small – Patrick Street
- Slipjig Reels – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Wild Mountain Thyme – Al Petteway
- I Need Love – Luka Bloom