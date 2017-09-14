Shillelagh Law – September 14, 2017

Thursday, September 14, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Minstrel Boy – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Salley Gardens – Celtic Mist
  • High Germany – Luke Kelly
  • Alligator Arms – Gaelic Storm
  • Tale of the Weathered Sailor – Celtic Moods
  • The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Solas
  • Oro Se Do Bheatha Bhaile – Dubliners
  • Brennan on the Moor – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Lily the Pink – Irish Rovers
  • Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
  • Song of the Wandering Angus – Tommy Makem
  • Sergeant Small – Patrick Street
  • Slipjig Reels – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • Wild Mountain Thyme – Al Petteway
  • I Need Love – Luka Bloom