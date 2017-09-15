Psych Out! September 13th 2017
artist – track – album
West Coast Pop Art Experimental – Smell of Incense – single
Silver Apples – Rupy – s/t
Chocolate Watchband – Medication – single
The Seeds – Evil Hoodo – s/t
Ultimate Spinach – Mind Flowers – Beholden Sea
Can – Little Star of Bethelehem – Delay
United States of America – Love Song for the Dead Che – s/t
Gandalf – I Watch the Moon – s/t
Gandalf – Me About You – s/t
Spanky and our Gang – And She’s Mine – Anything You Choose by Way Without Reason