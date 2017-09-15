Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 23rd (“Fossils… in Glorious 3D!”) Episode 357
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_357.mp3
Clip from Who’s Harry Crumb?
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Fossil” by Taser Puppets
Interview with Chad Hutchens (Head of Digital Collections, University of Wyoming Libraries)
File this set QE75 .B9:
“Antelope” by Diagrams
“Sabretooth” by Samurai Shotgun
Continue interview with Chad Hutchens
File this set under Z701.2 .D54 R54:
“Shake it and Break It” by Son House
“Scanners” by John Jacob
“Diggin'” by Los Dominados
Continue interview with Chad Hutchens
File this set under G4261 .F7:
“Kicking Stones” by the Monkees
“Past is Past” by the Dishrags
“Out of the Darkness” by the Ups and Downs
“Won’t Find It” by the Bomb Pops
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Emory Music Archive” on Friday, September 23rd!
