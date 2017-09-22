Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 22nd (“The American Music Show”) Episode 358
Clips from The American Music Show
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Artsy Chicks” by Cocktail Girlz
Interview with Randy Gue of the Stuart A. Rose Library at Emory University
File this set HQ76.3.U6 Q44:
“Sex Freak” by RuPaul
“Funky for a Honky” by RuPaul & the U-Hauls with Wee Wee Pole
Continue interview with Randy Gue
File this set under Manuscript Collection No. 1256:
“Pleasure Seekers” by Larry Tee’s La Palace de Beaute
Continue interview with Randy Gue
File this set under If it ain’t fun, don’t do it:
“This Smells” (a poem) by a Kindly Old Professor
“The Rhythm Within ‘Em” by the Singing Peek Sisters
“Bad Bad Bad” by Now Explosion
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Voyager Record,” on Friday, September 30th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/