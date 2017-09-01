Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 1st (“Dischord Records is History”) Episode 356
Clip from Ask Me Another
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“How To” by Fire Party
File this set ML3790 .G56:
“Stealing People’s Mail” by the Dead Kennedys (Alternative Tentacles records)
“The Match” by Tsunami (Simple Machines records)
“On the Mouth” by Superchunk (Merge records)
File this set under RPA 00353-00393:
“Hide and Seek” by the Feminine Complex (Teenbeat records)
“I’m So Blasé” by the Red Krayola (Drag City records)
File this set under N7432.5.A78:
“Too Real” by the Meat Puppets (SST records)
“Endtime Relay” by Team Dresch (Kill Rock Stars records)
“Lexicon Devil” by the Germs (Slash records)
“The Sound of Young America” by the Nation of Ulysses
