Mode 7 – 09/24/17

The Gameplay vs Story Show


Brian’s roommates and him argue over video games because there is little else for them to argue over
The Playlist!

Super Mario World – Underwater Theme Yoshi
Shadow of the Colossus – The Farthest Land
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – Descensum
Touhou 15 ~ Legacy of Lunatic Kingdom – Pierrot of the Star-Spangled Banner
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite – X vs Zero Theme

Lethal League – Ordinary Days
Guilty Gear X2 – A Simple Life
Bastion – Percy’s Escape
Dark Souls III – Crystal Sages

Sakura Dungeon – It’s All Down to This
Journey – The Road of Trials
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Dodongo Boss Battle
Pheonix Wright Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice – Investigation ~ Core 2016
Spirited Heart – Event

Virtue’s Last Reward – Biotope
Stranger of Sword City – War Song of the Strangers
Persona 5 – Rivers in the Desert
Oxenfree – Catchpole Station