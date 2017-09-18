Mode 7 – 09/17/17

Monday, September 18, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Cover/Remix Show


Many popular songs have many covers and we’ve played those along with some less popular songs and games that just had one single, kind of sad to be alone cover.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

A Link to the Past – Sanctuary Dungeon (Progressive Groove Remix) Involved in the Troubles
Dota 2 – Enchantress Thing – haveluckgoodfun
Golden Sun – Isaac Battle Theme (Acapella Verson) – Smooth McGroove
The Legend of Zelda – Ocarina of Time – Kakariko Village (Orchestra Version) – The Synthetic Orchestra

VA-11 HALL-A – Your Love is a Drug (insaneintherain Arrange) – Adriana Figueroa
Dance Dance Revolution – Butterfly – JubyPhonic
Persona 5 – Life Will Change (AmaLee Version) – LeeandLee
Portal – Still Alive – Cristina Vee feat. DJ Bouche
Super Mario 64 – Penguin Cap (Guitar Arrange) – CarboHydroM

Ace Combat 4 – Lifeline
Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door – Shadow Queen Final Battle (Remix) – Vonyco
Undertale – Megalovania (Remix) – Sasakure UK
Undertale – Hopes and Dreams (Remix) – Anomaly

Touhou 14 ~ Double Dealing Character – Dressed up in Shadow (Bamboo Forest of the Full Moon Remix) – Hatsunetsumiko’s
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Dark Pit’s Theme (Metal Cover) – NateWantsToBattle
Kirby / Yumekui Merry – Merry Nightmare in Dream Land (Arrange) – Triple-Q