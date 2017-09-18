Mode 7 – 09/17/17
The Cover/Remix Show
A Link to the Past – Sanctuary Dungeon (Progressive Groove Remix) Involved in the Troubles
Dota 2 – Enchantress Thing – haveluckgoodfun
Golden Sun – Isaac Battle Theme (Acapella Verson) – Smooth McGroove
The Legend of Zelda – Ocarina of Time – Kakariko Village (Orchestra Version) – The Synthetic Orchestra
VA-11 HALL-A – Your Love is a Drug (insaneintherain Arrange) – Adriana Figueroa
Dance Dance Revolution – Butterfly – JubyPhonic
Persona 5 – Life Will Change (AmaLee Version) – LeeandLee
Portal – Still Alive – Cristina Vee feat. DJ Bouche
Super Mario 64 – Penguin Cap (Guitar Arrange) – CarboHydroM
Ace Combat 4 – Lifeline
Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door – Shadow Queen Final Battle (Remix) – Vonyco
Undertale – Megalovania (Remix) – Sasakure UK
Undertale – Hopes and Dreams (Remix) – Anomaly
Touhou 14 ~ Double Dealing Character – Dressed up in Shadow (Bamboo Forest of the Full Moon Remix) – Hatsunetsumiko’s
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Dark Pit’s Theme (Metal Cover) – NateWantsToBattle
Kirby / Yumekui Merry – Merry Nightmare in Dream Land (Arrange) – Triple-Q