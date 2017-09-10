Mode 7 – 09/10/17

Sunday, September 10, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Brian Kalish

The Mecha Storm Show


Storm’s a brewin’, better pull out the mechs to see if there’s anything humanity can do to stop it.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs Gundam Next Plus – Mobile Suit Select Screen
Super Robt Wars Original The Moon Dwellers – The Knights of Fury
Final Fantasy VIII – Laguna Battle Theme
Sakura Wars ~ So Long, My Love – Winged Warriors
Another Century’s Episode 2 – Glorious Battle Rendition
Titanfall 2 – Link to Pilot

Ghost in the Shell First Assault – TTM A-B-C-D
Digimon World 2 – Battle Mode
Kirby Planet Robobot – Full Metal Vader
Mega Man X3 – Gravity Beeetle
Hawken – Of Rust and Ruin
Medabots Infinity – So So

League of Legends – Forecast Janna
Street Fighter 5 – Rashid, The Turbulent Wind
Sonic and the Black Knight – Knight of the Wind
World of Warcraft – Stormwind City Theme
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late – Gallant Girl ~Blowing Wind that Flows from the Sky~

Mega Man Battle Network 4 – Sad Rain
Owlboy – Strato
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – Hero of the Wind
Risk of Rain – Risk of Rain
A Valley Without Wind 2 – Stratospheric Citadel