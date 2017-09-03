Mode 7 – 09/03/17
|
The Cat Show
BlazBlue Central Fiction – Stand Unrivaled
Gravity Rush 2 – Gravity Engine
Sonic the Hedgehog – Dreams of an Absolution
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Super Sonico Theme
Skullgirls – Little Innsmouth Stage
Street Fighter X Tekken – Toro and Kuro Theme
Pix the Cat – Arcade Theme
Chrono Trigger – Gato’s Theme
Castle Crashers – Child of the Corn
Star Fox Command – Katt Monroe, Falco’s Admirer
Super Mario 3D World – Super Bell Hill
Billy Hatcher & The Giant Egg – G.I.A.N.T. E.G.G.
100% Orange Juice – Yuki’s Theme
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger – Catus Carnival
Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Theme of Felicia
Bubsy – Bluegrass Bobcat
Sonic Adventure DX -LAZY DAYS
Touhou 7 ~ Perfect Cherry Blossom – Diao ye Zong (Withered Leaf)
Persona 5 – Alleycat